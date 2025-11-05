Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Transdigm Group worth $90,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.56.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,290.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,304.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,406.36. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.