Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $852.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

