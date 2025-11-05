Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 308,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,715,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

