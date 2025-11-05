Critical Analysis: DevvStream (DEVS) versus Its Rivals

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DevvStream to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream N/A N/A -0.64 DevvStream Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.03

DevvStream’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DevvStream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 87.18%. Given DevvStream’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

DevvStream has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DevvStream competitors beat DevvStream on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

