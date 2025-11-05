Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $373.73 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $373,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.6%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

