TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Shares of TASK stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at $345,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 1,153.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth about $2,576,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Think Investments LP raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 371,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.