Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $337.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.96). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

