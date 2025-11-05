Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,219.52. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 64.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

