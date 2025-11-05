Financial Survey: IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) versus Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -13.85% -62.82% -10.43% Atlas Lithium -9,881.20% -143.98% -57.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Atlas Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $17.76 million 0.99 $1.70 million ($0.03) -5.10 Atlas Lithium $670,000.00 128.88 -$42.24 million ($2.18) -2.02

IBC Advanced Alloys has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. IBC Advanced Alloys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IBC Advanced Alloys and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Lithium 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBC Advanced Alloys beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications. The company also provides beryllium-aluminum castings, beryllium-aluminum alloys, beryllium-copper alloys, high-strength beryllium-copper casting alloys, high-conductivity beryllium-copper casting alloys, and beryllium-nickel casting alloys. In addition, it manufactures Thermal-Mold Super, a beryllium-free mold alloy of copper-nickel-silicon-chrome, as well as provides tolling services and consulting. It serves automotive, defense, resistance welding, electronics, industrial equipment, injection molding, foundry, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

