Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.1250.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

