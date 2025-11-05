Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.1250.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APLT stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.09.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.