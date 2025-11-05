Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.86.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 5th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Shares of OR opened at C$43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.13. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$25.35 and a 12-month high of C$58.84.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

