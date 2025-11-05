Bryce Point Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 218.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $224,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

