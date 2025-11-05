Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 84,000 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. $EBS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Emergent Biosolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $62,852.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,857.13. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $436,783. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Performance

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.62%.The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

