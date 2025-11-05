Bryce Point Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 73.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,156,000 after acquiring an additional 373,531 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 303.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $9,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 605.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 423.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.67 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

