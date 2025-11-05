Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUBT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In related news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,287,718 shares in the company, valued at $306,756,016.38. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $266,727.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock worth $16,805,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Further Reading

