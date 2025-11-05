Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,500 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,280. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.01 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.