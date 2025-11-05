Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Acquired by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,358,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

