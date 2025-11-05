Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $741,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. $FSLY

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fastly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 58,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $430,802.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,521,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,092,655.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 178,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,481,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,165,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,731.80. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 577,933 shares of company stock worth $4,659,159 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

