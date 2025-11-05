Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Shares in WeRide Inc. $WRD

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,315,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WeRide in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WeRide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

WeRide Stock Performance

WRD opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. WeRide Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

WeRide Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

