Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $926,000 Investment in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the second quarter worth about $6,272,000. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Gen Digital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEN opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

