Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

