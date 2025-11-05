Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 799 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.11.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of STLD opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $164.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

