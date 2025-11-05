Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 274 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 295.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1%

ULTA opened at $516.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.72 and its 200 day moving average is $485.93. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

