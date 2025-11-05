Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays set a $188.00 price objective on Hershey in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

