Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.50.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. American States Water Company has a 52 week low of $69.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

