13,856 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Purchased by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $51,874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 173,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of BBIO opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 855,686 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,479.08. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 916,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,352. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,746 shares of company stock worth $41,506,451. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

