Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $582,000 in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mercury General by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Mercury General Trading Up 4.8%

MCY opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. Mercury General Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.