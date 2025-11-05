Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $373,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,801,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

