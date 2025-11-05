Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 25,813 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,813 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,134,000 after buying an additional 1,091,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.