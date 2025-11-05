10,826 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $25,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 77.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,967,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 861,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 641,631 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

