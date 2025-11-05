Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Huntsman Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.