Optivise Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth $690,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 122.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limbach alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Limbach Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.