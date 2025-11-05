Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $132,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

