Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 6,686 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.