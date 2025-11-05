Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV Position Boosted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,132 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

