Key Financial Inc Sells 2,011 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 170,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,287,609.16. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 173,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,821.16. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

