Nik Alpert Acquires 85,000 Shares of Coventry Group (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Nik Alpert purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,725.00.

Nik Alpert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Nik Alpert purchased 33,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.77, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

