MeridianLink (MLNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $83.0790 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MeridianLink Stock Performance
Shares of MLNK stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.92. MeridianLink has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of MeridianLink
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 52.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
