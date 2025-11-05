Ian Prentice Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) Stock

Cosmo Metals Limited (ASX:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Ian Prentice purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00.
The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,810.11 and a beta of 0.10.
