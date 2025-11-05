Ian Prentice Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) Stock

Cosmo Metals Limited (ASX:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Ian Prentice purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,810.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Cosmo Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Yamarna project that includes the Mt Venn and Eastern Mafic prospects, which comprise nine granted exploration licenses, two granted prospecting license, and two applications for an exploration and a prospecting license with a total area of 370 square kilometers.

