John Turman Fleming Sells 1,750 Shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $34,632.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341.35. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USNA opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.96%. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 373.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
