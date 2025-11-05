Charles Reeves Buys 760 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Reeves acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,811.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,928.32. This represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MOFG opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.10. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.66%.The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,395,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 766,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stephens cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

