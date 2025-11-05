Katrina May Mcfadden Sells 8,278 Shares of Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Katrina May Mcfadden sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$18,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,410 shares in the company, valued at C$90,922.50. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Organigram Trading Down 2.3%

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.15 million, a PE ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

