New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $716.8850 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $384.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 131.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

