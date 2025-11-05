New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $716.8850 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $384.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
