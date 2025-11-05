Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $390,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

