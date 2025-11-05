Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 691,009 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,086,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 691,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $397,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 435,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

