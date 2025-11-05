Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summa Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 565,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.56 million for the quarter. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,981.76. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.