Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 119.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mativ by 707.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mativ by 204.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mativ by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Down 1.3%

MATV stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $564.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.The firm had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mativ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mativ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.