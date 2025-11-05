Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 12,104 O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,915,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 164,669 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,868,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 20.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,695,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 464,557 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

