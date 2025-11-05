Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16,774.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $747.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $27,797.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,060. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,495.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,872.87. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

