Corton Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 1,625.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fortrea by 17,183.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,158,345 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 28.6% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,474,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after buying an additional 994,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 181.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 706,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $39,136.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at $438,707.70. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

